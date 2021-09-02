CJCSC attends ‘Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII’ debriefing session

ISLAMABAD: General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) attended the debriefing session of the war game “Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII” as the chief guest at Pakistan Naval Ship Base Jauhar, Karachi on Wednesday. Chairman JCSC was briefed on the objectives of the exercise aimed at tri-services operational drills and manoeuvres against traditional and non-traditional threats with a focus on improving synergy and unity in operations at sea in a diverse maritime environment.

The CJCSC highlighted the importance of war games in reviewing military strategy and refining its alignment with national security threats while exploring new concepts. He asserted that the exercise would promote coordination and greater interoperability amongst all services, offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity. General Nadeem Raza lauded the participants and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in conducting the successful exercise in a befitting manner. Earlier, General Nadeem was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, on arrival at the Naval Base.