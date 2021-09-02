Seminary chief surrenders in student rape case

RAWALPINDI: Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed allegedly involved in raping a 16-year-old student of his seminary withdrew his pre-arrest bail and surrendered to the court Wednesday. Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Ijaz Asif handed him over to the Joint Investigation Team and extended the pre-arrest bail of co-accused Ishrat Hanif to Sept 4, 2021. The judge reprimanded police for failing yet again to submit the final medical report of the 16-year-old rape victim. The police would present the accused to a judicial magistrate Thursday (today) for physical remand.