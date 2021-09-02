No bill to limit power of judiciary: Babar

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said on Wednesday that no proposal or bill was under consideration of the government to limit the power of the judiciary, its independent working and institutional authority. In a statement here on Wednesday, he said the government had neither prepared any constitutional bill nor supported any legislative proposal regarding appointment of judges in apex court or superior courts. Babar said no proposal was also under consideration regarding power of the Supreme Court and authority of the President about it, increase in age limit of high courts’ judges and their seniority. Meanwhile, the PPP welcomed the move to regulate the exercise of suo motu powers of the Supreme Court and limitations in deciding cases of misconduct against judges as “much-needed steps in judicial reforms in the country”.