Massive power breakdown hits Karachi

KARACHI: A major part of the megapolis witnessed a massive power breakdown on Wednesday’s evening when 1,400 of 1,900 feeders tripped. Later with the sporadic light rain the power crisis further turned acute in few parts of the city.

According to city’s sole power utility K-Electric high power transmission lines that receive power from National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) tripped resulting in non-functioning of feeders supplying power to various parts of the city. A lightning strike at the NTDC’s high transmission line led to the massive power outage, it said. Later in the evening, the Ministry of Power tweeted that the total supply to K-Electric from the NTDC was restored. However, by then showers led to intermittent power failure in different parts of the city.