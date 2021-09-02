Karachi traders to hold hunger strike today

KARACHI: Karachi’s Tajir Action Committee will hold hunger strike at MA Jinnah Road today (Thursday) against the Sindh government’s restrictions of business hours as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The hunger strike will be held by the traders of Karachi and Hyderabad city. Traders said the provincial government is holding dual policies for traders in Sindh.

They said there’s another policy for the traders of Karachi and Hyderabad as strict COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed on them, while the traders of interior Sindh are not facing strict restrictions.