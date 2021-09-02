Gill says no reconciliation with ‘Calibri Queen’, corrupt leaders

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said no reconciliation would be made with ‘Calibri Queen’ and corrupt leaders rather to make them accountable.In response to a statement of Maryam Safdar, he said those who were at the helm of country's affairs for 40 years wanted another term to plunder the national exchequer. He said it was beyond the comprehension that the NRO seekers either had adopted the threatening attitude or showed the humility. Those who had built assets in the United States of America, Dubai and London wanted to mint more money through illegal means, he added.