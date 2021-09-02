Lux Style Awards: Geo TV’s plays top in various categories

KARACHI: A number of masterpiece serials of Seventh Sky Entertainment, produced by renowned showbiz industry producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, have been nominated for Pakistan's biggest Lux Style Awards and thus Pakistan's prestigious production house has strengthened its reputation. Seventh Sky Entertainment is on the rise with 16 nominations in Pakistan's biggest and most prestigious awards show while Geo TV is on the rise with a total of 25 nominations. It is also a great honour for the entertainment channel ‘Geo TV’ and 7th Sky.

The super hit serials "Deewangi" and "Raz-e-Ulfat" have been nominated for Best TV Serial. Another Geo TV drama " Alif " has also been selected for the best dramas. Also from Best TV Writer, Best TV Director, Audience Selected Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Actor and Actress according to critic, Best Emerging Talent in TV and Best OST for Geo TV Drama.

According to the details, the drama serial "Deewangi" has been nominated for Best Drama, Best Director Zeeshan Ahmed, Best Artist Hiba Bukhari, Best Actor (viewers choice) Danish Taimour. The drama series "Raz-e-Ulfat" is also on the list of best dramas.

Best Director Sirajul Haq, Best Writer Maha Malik, Best Actress Yumna Zaidi, Best Original Sound Track are also for Raz-e-Ulfat.

Saboor Ali for Best Actress in another popular serial "Fitrat" and Faisal Qureshi for Serial "Muqaddar" for Best Actor Critic and viewer's Choice (both categories), Nazish Jahangir, Aiza Khan have been nominated for Best Actress (viewer's choice) in the serial " Mehar Posh".

Epic Entertainment's drama "Alif " on Geo TV has also been counted in the list of best serials. Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi Best Actor Critic and viewers choice (both categories), Best Actress Sajjal Ali Critic and viewer's Choice (both categories), Belaj Hassan in Best Emerging Talent, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Writer Umaira Ahmed and Haseeb Hassan for Best Director have been nominated.

7th Sky Entertainment, along with "Deewangi, Raz-e-Ulfat Kahin Deep Jaley, Muqaddar, Mehar Posh " and many blockbuster drama serials, have provided excellent and quality content for all types of viewers and have become a household name in Pakistan.

Voting for the Lux style Awards continues and viewers can easily cast their vote for their favourite category by visiting the website www.luxstyle.pk.