KABUL: Taliban leaders have ended talks on the formation of a new government, local media reported Wednesday. The formation of the new government was discussed at a meeting of Taliban leaders chaired by the group's elusive supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada in the southern Kandahar province a couple of days ago, according to the report. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said last week that the new administration would be a broad-based government representing all Afghans.