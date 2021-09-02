New emergency building of Services Hospital to be completed soon

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has announced that a 400-bed new emergency building of Services Hospital will be completed within 18 months at a cost of Rs3 billion.

This was stated by him during a visit to Services Hospital on Wednesday. Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Asif Tufail also accompanied him. The Principal SIMS/SHL Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad and Medical Superintendent Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq gave a detailed briefing to Secretary SHC&MED. The secretary also visited OPD and other blocks to identify a large building for temporarily shifting the emergency there from existing emergency ward.

Talking to media on the occasion, Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi informed that the existing emergency ward was insufficient to cater to the load of around 2,400 patients visiting the emergency ward daily.

The new emergency will be fully equipped with latest machinery and medical equipment. He also informed that, in order to cater to the growing load of patients, a 1,000-bed new hospital is also being built in the city. He informed that presently 13 dialysis machines were functional, while another 30 new dialysis machines will soon be installed in new dialysis centre in the hospital. He said that there was no ban on local purchase of medicines in hospital. He informed that the departmental inquiry was underway regarding inserting expired stents in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).