JI to observe prayer day on US defeat in Afghanistan

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami will observe Friday as “Youm-e-Tashakur and Dua” (Thanks and Prayer Day) on the defeat of American and NATO forces after 20 years of military invasion in Afghanistan.

Rallies will be organised and special prayers will be offered during Friday sermons all over the country for unity and prosperity of the entire Muslim Ummah on the appeal of JI Ameer Sirajul Haq.

Afghanistan needs stability and international community should cooperate with Taliban government for that, said Sirajul Haq while addressing a party meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday.

He said some countries were hatching conspiracies to throw Afghanistan into civil war but their plots would not succeed, adding Pak-Afghan relations would strengthen in future and peace and stability would return to the war-torn country under Taliban leadership. Sirajul Haq alleged the rulers had abandoned Kashmir, saying it was tantamount to compromise on the great cause directly linked to the stability of Pakistan. Apart from showing weaknesses on external fronts, he said, the government failed to bring improvement in the economy. Inflation and unemployment and rampant corruption have exposed the government’s ability to handle the domestic crises, he said.

The JI ameer said the ruling elite made up two per cent of country’s population but they had been capturing the entire resources for decades. The rulers’ politics, he said, was politics of serving self-interest and they had nothing to do with the welfare of the people.

They talk about democracy and electoral reforms but, in fact, they were doing their best to keep the status quo intact. The masses should reject the status quo forces in the elections and vote for the capable and honest leadership, he said. Siraj appealed to the people to vote for the JI to put the country on track.