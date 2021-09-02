Sugar mills case: Courts have nothing to do with prices, profit and loss

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday observed that it was the responsibility of the court to decide the matter on law points as it was not the responsibility of the court to determine prices of the commodities as well examining the matter of profit and loss.

The apex court disposed of a federal government appeal against an interim order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) granting stay to sugar millers against federal and provincial governments’ measures with regard to sugar price.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the appeal. On Aug 12, the court had conditionally allowed the mills to sell sugar at ex-mill price and directed the LHC to decide it within 15 days.

The court had directed that the money pertaining to the difference of price fixed by the government and millers for the commodity would be deposited with the high court in cash, adding that mere depositing surety bonds was not enough.

The court also summoned records from the Sugarcane Commissioner concerned pertaining to stock and selling of sugar. The court observed that the learned high court had given one-sided decision against the price fixed by the government.

On Wednesday, acting Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial asked Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman as to whether the mills owners were depositing the money with the LHC Registrar.

Aamir Rehman replied that they were depositing cheques. The acting chief justice said that the court had asked the millers to deposit the money in cash. The acting chief justice said that the court wanted promotion of industrial sector as it would generate jobs' prospects.

When industries flourish, they create job opportunities for the people”, the acting CJP said. Meanwhile, the court ordered the sugar mills owners to deposit the money in cash and disposed of the case.