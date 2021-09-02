Risja’s seminar on sport policy today

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) is hosting a seminar on the ‘Proposed Sport Policy 2021’ today (Thursday) here at Serena Hotels.

The seminar is aimed at discussing the pros and cons of the policy paper that had recently been circulated amongst the affiliated federations.

Some leading sportsmen, organisers and journalists from across the country would share their views being present physically while others would be available through Zoom link. Pakistan Sports Board Director General Col (r) Asif Zaman has also been invited to present the proposed policy. Other leading sports personalities will also be present on the occasion.