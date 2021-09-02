Raja discusses team selection with Babar

LAHORE: Former captain Ramiz Raja who is likely to become the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) soon has met skipper Babar Azam and Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim ahead of selection committee’s deliberation to finalise the team for the T20 World Cup.

Raja has been nominated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Patron-in-Chief of the PCB, for the post. The PCB Board of Governors will meet on September 13 to elect the chairman.

The meetings were held at the National High Performance Centre Lahore on Wednesday.

According to sources in the board, the former opener has given his vote of confidence to Babar for the selection of the squad for the T20 World Cup.

“You [Babar] are free to pick a team for the World Cup, whoever you want, I need results,” a source quoted him as saying. “No one will interfere in the selection matter but there will be no compromise on fitness,” he added.

Raja was referring to the recent fielding fumbles which cost Pakistan the first Test against West Indies.

Babar thanked Raja for his support and vowed to give the best results in the mega-event.

Raja also discussed squads for New Zealand series and issues related to domestic cricket with PCB chief executive officer Wasim Khan and Director High-Performance Centre Nadeem Khan, respectively.