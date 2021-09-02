Wicketkeeper Haris picked for NZ series, Sarfaraz dropped

RAWALPINDI: Ageing wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was acting as deputy to Mohammad Rizwan in recent times, has been dropped for the three-match One-Day series against New Zealand to be played later this month here at Pindi Stadium.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris has replaced Sarfaraz on the list of 20-player squad announced by chief selector Mohammad Wasim. He defended Haris selection ahead of Sarfaraz. “Mohammad Rizwan remains the first choice wicketkeeper, as such it has been decided to include 20-year-old Mohammad Haris in place of Sarfaraz. This is not only to reward Haris for his outstanding domestic performances in the previous season but also to give him a taste of international cricket along with its rigours and demands and ensure that we continue to groom young wicketkeepers who are fit and ready to step up when the opportunity comes,” he said.

The three One-Day Internationals to be played in connection with the ICC World Cup Super League against New Zealand will be played in Rawalpindi on September 17, 19, 21.

The camp for the purpose will get under way at the Pindi Stadium from September 8 following one-day quarantine.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani and wrist-spinner Zahid Mehmood have also been named in the squad, while middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah have been recalled. Iftikhar’s seventh and last ODI was against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi, while Khushdil’s only ODI appearance was also in the tied match against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

Players who were part of the ODI series against England in July but have failed to retain their places also include Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha and Sohaib Maqsood.

“The series against New Zealand is extremely important for Pakistan as the matches are part of the ICC World Cup 2023 qualification. While we have tried to put together a formidable and a balanced unit, we have continued to ensure that we give opportunities to high performing players while looking into the future so that we can develop a strong bench-strength.”

While admitting the selection’s weaknesses, Wasim said Shahnawaz was unlucky to have missed the series against England.

“Shahnawaz was unfortunate to miss the selection for the England series as the squad was announced before start of the remaining 20 PSL matches. Hence, he was a straightforward selection when we sat to discuss and finalise the side for the New Zealand series. We have also given a continued run to Mohammad Wasim, who impressed everyone in the T20Is against West Indies. Zahid has been added to support Usman Qadir.”

“Middle-order still remains our concern and, as such, after trying a few options, we have decided to give another run to Iftikhar and Khushdil. The two batters have played sufficient 50-over cricket at the domestic level and boast the required firepower to utilise the slog overs. We are optimistic they will come good in home conditions.

“I know a few players will feel disappointed at missing out on the selection but we have a busy season of cricket ahead, which means there will be ample opportunities for everyone to put up strong performances and push their case for national selection.”

ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood.