WAPDA top PPFL points table

LAHORE: WAPDA stand on top in Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL), while Lyallpur Club and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are second and third, respectively.

Lyallpur Club and PAF have seven points each. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority are fourth with six points.

WAPDA have 12 points, having played against Sui Southern Gas Company, PAF, Navy and Karachi United. Lyallpur Club and PAF have also played four matches.

The other teams in the event are Army, KRL, Muslim Club (Chaman), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and Huma Club (Islamabad). SNGPL will meet Karachi United at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium on Thursday (today).