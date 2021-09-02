Misbah to be tested for Covid-19 today

ISLAMABAD: Misbahul Haq, who stayed back in Jamaica following a positive Covid-19 test, will undergo further testing on completion of his 10-day quarantine today (Thursday).

“Pakistan team head coach will complete his 10-day quarantine today when the PCR test will be conducted on him. In case of negative result, he is expected to fly back home within next 72 hours. However, for that he would need two repeated negative tests. In case of negative tests in Jamaica, Misbah will again be tested at his arrival in Pakistan. He will have to stay in quarantine for a few more days in Pakistan before joining the team,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

According to reports reaching here, Misbah has recovered well and was confident of getting a negative report.