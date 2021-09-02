60 pc of Tehran buildings short of quake-proof standards

Tehran: Six out of 10 buildings in Tehran fall short of seismic standards and are likely to suffer serious damage in the event of a major earthquake, the Hamshahri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"Sixty percent of the buildings do not comply with the anti-seismic standards and will be seriously damaged" in the case of a quake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale, the head of the city’s risk management department Reza Karami-Mohammadi was quoted as saying.

Twenty percent of buildings in the capital would be "completely destroyed" in the case of such a quake, he added. The remarks were made during a council meeting at which Karami-Mohammadi reportedly pleaded for renovations in areas with the oldest buildings to limit the damage from earthquakes.