South Africa anti-apartheid landmark shut by lack of funds

Johannesburg: A historical landmark of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle has closed indefinitely after years of underfunding made worse during the pandemic, the founder of its trust said on Wednesday.

Between 1961 and 1963, the northern Johannesburg Liliesleaf Farm served as the secret headquarters and nerve centre of the banned African National Congress (ANC), which led the fight against white-minority rule.

Police in 1963 raided the farm after receiving a tip-off and arrested more than a dozen core ANC activists, who were tried and prosecuted alongside their leader Nelson Mandela, already behind bars at the time.

Liliesleaf, where Mandela also hid under the guise of a farm worker, was restored around a decade after apartheid officially ended in 1991 and turned into a museum that opened in 2008.