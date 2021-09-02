US Agricultural Counselor visits UVAS

LAHORE:The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Counselor Christopher Rittgers along with Senior Agriculture Specialist Asmat Raza from the US Embassy Islamabad visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and expressed desire to expand their collaboration during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed and senior professors.

University of Education Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and representatives from the Pakistan Dairy Association Dr Muhammad Zubair, UVAS faculty members and deans were present. Speaking on the occasion, the USDA Agricultural Counselor said that primary objectives of his visit was to expand their collaboration with UVAS especially in the areas of dairy herd management, food safety & food security, animal nutrition, food processing, poultry and beef.

PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded PhDs to five candidates. Abdul Rasheed received his PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences, Amina Yaqoob in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sumaira Anwar in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Hafsa Amat in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Khizra Tabassum in the subject of Urdu after approval of their theses.