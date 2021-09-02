Services Hospital new emergency building to be completed soon

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has announced that a 400-bed new emergency building of Services Hospital will be completed within 18 months at a cost of Rs3 billion. This was stated by him during a visit to Services Hospital on Wednesday. The Principal SIMS/SHL Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad and Medical Superintendent Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq gave a detailed briefing to Secretary SHC&MED. The secretary also visited OPD and other blocks to identify a large building for temporarily shifting the emergency there from existing emergency ward. Talking to media on the occasion, Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi informed that the existing emergency ward was insufficient to cater to the load of around 2,400 patients visiting the emergency ward daily. The new emergency will be fully equipped with latest machinery and medical equipment. He informed that the departmental inquiry was underway regarding allegedly inserting expired stents in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).