PESD rescues 179,522 victims in August

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 179,522 victims while responding to 117,782 emergencies across Punjab in all districts of Punjab during the month of August. Out of 117,782 emergencies, PESD responded to 30,122 road traffic accidents, 69,709 medical emergencies, 1,169 fire incidents, 3,278 crimes, 177 drowning incidents, 63 building collapses, 18 cylinder blasts and 1,3246 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. This was stated in a monthly review meeting held at PESD Headquarters here on Wednesday, with DG in the chair. On this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the PESD DG about monthly emergency statistics.