Rude officials not entitled to field postings: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that it is necessary for the field officers to ensure their presence in the field as much as possible so that the direct access of the citizens to them is not disrupted.

The IG Punjab said abusive and rude officials were not entitled to field postings. He said action would be taken against the officials who did not take action under Section 182 against the applicants of false cases. He said the officers should refrain from repeatedly summoning SHOs and investigation officers to the police offices for petty matters. The officers, including CCPOs, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, should give directions as per the requirements to the SHOs and investigation officers via Zoom or other video link, said the IG during a meeting at Police Lines Lahore.

The IG said appointment of additional SHOs in place of SHOs in police stations should be stopped immediately and no additional SHO should supervise the affairs of police stations for more than three days. He said if appointment of an SHO was not implemented within three days, an SHO would be posted in the police station with the signature of the CCPO Lahore and if an SHO was not posted on the vacant post even within seven days, the Additional IG Operations, Punjab, would post an SHO from the Central Police Office.

The IG also said that show-cause notices and suspension of officers for minor errors should be stopped immediately. If departmental action is to be taken against any officer or official, he/she should be punished according to the disciplined matrix issued.

He said special attention should be paid to the effective follow-up of each case with the deployment of well-mannered staff in the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell set up to ensure safety to women. The IG Punjab has started regional visits for smart policing projects, measures to change police station culture and monitoring of police performance. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi and other high-ranking officers of Lahore Police were also present.