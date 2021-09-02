Minister for increasing cotton produce

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal has said that it was time to increase the production of cotton for the promotion of the textile sector and the government was serious about increasing cotton cultivated area and production of this value-added crop.

The minister expressed these views while talking to a traders’ delegation in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat Wednesday. The delegation representing the business community of Multan demanded a special economic zone, establishment of new industrial estates, revival of cotton crop for development of the textile sector and solution of tax-related matters.

The delegation led by Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Mian Shafi Anis Sheikh discussed with the minister the issues faced by the Multan industry and industrialists. Aslam Iqbal assured the delegation of solutions to their problems. He said that full autonomy of the South Punjab Secretariat was a historic step of the Buzdar government. He said that it was time to increase the production of cotton for the promotion of the textile sector and the government was serious about increasing cotton cultivated area and production of this value-added crop. Interest-free small loans are being given for rehabilitation of cottage industry in the whole province. New industrial estates have been set up in different areas of South Punjab and an industrial estate is being set up on 400 acre in Muzaffargarh in first phase while in the next phase an industrial estate will be set up on 1,500 acre. The minister said that he would visit Multan soon and a package for the promotion of industries would be announced. The government is focusing on colonisation along with establishing new industrial estates. He said that the Multan Food Directorate of the Food Authority would be empowered to facilitate the food industry of Multan. A request will be made to the chief minister for construction of overhead bridge at the Nadrabad railway crossing for the facilitation of industrialists. He said that he was the representative of the industrialists and all their legitimate issues would be resolved. Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary, MD PSIC, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chief Operating Officer and the officers concerned were also present in the meeting.