PTI focus on improving people’s lot, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said no one will be allowed to waste public money. Provision of essential services and improvement in standard of living of people is the primary focus of the government.

She stated this while reviewing the pace of development work at different projects in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday. The projects reviewed were: Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi, Gujranwala DHQ, facilities at Teaching Hospitals of Punjab, Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Lahore, Dental College Jubilee Town, Lahore, Nishter-2 Multan, Sheikh Zayed Hospital 2 Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology.

The meeting was attended by Health South Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Admin Amir Hussain Ghazi, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Athar, Professor Javed Chaudhry and other senior officials.

SH&ME Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti gave briefing to the health minister on the progress on the projects. She said, “Besides our new projects, the upgradation work on the existing facilities is also underway. The Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology shall cater to hundreds of thousands of people in the division. Dental College Jubilee Town shall provide services to a large area in the provincial capital. All projects shall be completed within deadlines and we are focusing on maximum relief for people in health services. Development and innovation in health and education are among the foremost priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”