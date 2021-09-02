39 die from corona

LAHORE:Around 39 patients died from corona in Punjab whereas 22 deaths have been reported in the City, while the total number of deaths has reached 11,913. During the last 24 hours, 23,379 tests were conducted making a total of 6,818,367 tests till date. During the last 24 hours, 1,602 cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 394,739. Besides, 357,118 patients have recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 25,708.