Prolonged electricity outages follow

LAHORE:Following a spell of rain on Wednesday afternoon, Lahorites had to feel the heat of prolonged power failures till late night. Many localities faced power shutdown or fluctuations. Fahad, a resident of Johar Town, complained that no one was attending calls from Lesco despite numerous attempts. He said the people in Johar Town Block E2 had been continuously on the receiving end. Similarly, after facing power failure for about six hours since, the residents of M Block, Model Town Extension, had been in distress. Despite continuously raising the issue, no one was available for rectifying the problem, the consumers alleged.