Scattered but heavy rain floods roads

LAHORE:Heavy but scattered rain hit the provincial metropolis here Wednesday while Met office predicted more rain during the next 48 hours.

The rain, which started early in the morning, brought life in many localities to a standstill. Rainwater remained on roads for many hours. Wasa officials and machinery remained busy in draining out the stagnant rainwater. The rain inundated several major roads, residential and commercial localities, playgrounds, stadiums, graveyards, bus stands and public parks. During the rain, some major roads, including the Canal Bank Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, Multan Road, Raiwind Road and etc turned into mini ponds, which caused serious inconvenience to road users besides causing traffic blockage at major crossings across the city. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that till Wednesday evening most of the areas were cleared. He said all the field teams were on the move and he was himself inspecting and visiting different areas.

Meanwhile, Met officials said strong monsoon currents were penetrating lower southern parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present along north western border. They predicted that a thunderstorm was expected in Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls were also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan while hot and humid weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Badin, Hyderabad, Nagar Parker, Islamkot, Tando Jam, Thatta, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Kalat, Sibbi, Lasbella, Parachinar, Kalam, Dir, Cherat, Drosh, Bagrote, Gilgit, Bunji, Hunza, Gupis, Babusar, Chillas, Astor, Khanewal and Narowal. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor, Lasbella, Mithi, Nawabshah and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 33.7°C and minimum was 22.8°C.