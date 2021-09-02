Azma flays women abuse incidents

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has expressed concern over the increasing incidents of women abuse.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said the situation was getting worse. In the first six months of this year, 6,754 women were abducted in Punjab, 1,890 raped, 3,721 tortured and 752 children were abused, she claimed. The highest incidence of kidnappings and violence has been reported in Lahore, Azma said and maintained that police performance and traditional methods were contributing to the increase in such incidents. “Two more women are raped in Lahore today,” Azma said adding the law and order in Punjab was very worrying. No government official was fulfilling his responsibility, she claimed.