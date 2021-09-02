Commercial activities till 10pm in 25 districts

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, in view of the escalating fourth wave of COVID-19, has issued order of closure of commercial activities till 10 pm in 25 districts of Punjab with immediate effect till September 15, 2021.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the department, under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the approval of Chief Minister, enforced the order with immediate effect in Punjab except High Disease Prevalence Cities (Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahimyar Khan) and shall remain in force till 15th September 2021.

Industrial and Agricultural activities and establishments are exempted from operation of this order. However, this department's order shall remain in force in High Disease Prevalence Cities of Punjab.

The latest order, however, granted exemptions to essential services including Pharmacies/Medical stores, Medical Facilities and Vaccination Centers, Petrol Pumps, Tandoors, Bakeries, Milk/Dairy, Shops, Food Takeaways and E-commerce/Courier/Postal Services & Utility Services (Electricity, Natural Gas, Internet, Cellular Networks/Telecom, Call Centers, Media), Auto workshops, Oil Depots and all Kinds of Mandis including Grain, Fruit, Cattle and Vegetable Mandis for 24 hours a day. The weekly closed day will be observed on Sunday whereby all activities shall be banned and markets/establishments shall remain closed. Exemption, however, is granted to essential services including Pharmacies/Medical stores, Medical Facilities and Vaccination Centers, Petrol Pumps, Tandoors, Bakeries, Grocery/Karyana stores, Milk/Dairy Shops, Sweet Shops, Vegetable/Fruit Shops, Chicken/Meat Shops, Food Takeaways and E-commerce/Courier/Postal Services & Utility Services (Electricity, Natural Gas, Internet, Cellular Networks/Telecom, Call Centers, Media), Auto workshops, Oil Depots and all Kinds of Mandis including Grain, Fruit, Cattle and Vegetable Mandis for 24 hours a day.

Indoor dining shall be allowed with 50% occupancy for vaccinated individuals only till 11:59 PM. Outdoor dining shall be allowed till 11:59 PM subject to strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPS. Takeaways are allowed 24/7. Indoor weddings/functions shall be allowed for vaccinated individuals only with maximum limit of 200 guests.

Outdoor weddings shall be allowed with maximum limit of 400 guests. All shrines shall remain open throughout the province subject to following specific SOPs: Only vaccinated individuals shall be allowed to visit shrines; People below 30 years shall not be allowed.