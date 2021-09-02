Buzdar pledges more rehab centres for addicts

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday announced establishing more centres to rehabilitate the addicts, saying such centres would be established in every division.

He was talking to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ghulam Shabbir Narejo, who called on him at his office. Both agreed to take coordinated steps to eliminate the drugs menace from society and said that drug-peddlers deserved no leniency. The chief minister termed the drug-pushers offenders of humanity and said that jail was the best place for those involved in drug-trafficking outside educational institutions. Such elements would be surely checked and police and excise departments would extend full cooperation to the ANF, he promised. “No one will be allowed to play with the lives of young generation and the Punjab government will collaborate with the ANF for establishment of a hospital for treatment of the addicts,” he added. Indiscriminate action would be taken against those playing with the future of the youth, he said and indicated that collective efforts were needed to rid society of the drug menace.

CERTIFICATES: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave away commendation certificates to police officers in his office for their best performance. The certificates were awarded to RPO DG Khan Muhammad Faisal Rana, DPO Omer Saeed Malik, SP (Investigations) Hassan Javed Bhatti, DSP (Saddar Circle) Nasir Ali Saqib, Sub-Inspector Jaffar Habib, ASIs Jawad Ahmed and Arshad Ali of DG Khan Division.

The chief minister appreciated their performance and termed those working for the protection of life & property of people as heroes. The government will continue to encourage the best performers as redressing the grievances of the oppressed was the responsibility of the police department, he added. The RPOs and DPOs should continue to monitor police stations, he instructed and expressed satisfaction that special cells had been set up in every district to eliminate violence against women. IG Police Inam Ghani said police stations were monitored through CCTV cameras and open courts were being started while following corona SOPs. Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has taken notice of sexual assault on two girls in the limits of Gujjarpura police station and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He directed the police to provide justice to the victims and immediately arrest the culprits.