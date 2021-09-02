Two more raped in Gujjarpura

LAHORE:Two young girls were gang raped by six persons in the limits of Gujjarpura police in wee hours of Wednesday.

The victims (N) 18, and her maternal cousin (S) 16, were on their way to Fazal Park in a motorcycle-rickshaw to collect clothes from a tailor when some persons kidnapped them and took them to a deserted workshop near Karol Ghatti where Nadim, Malik Irfan and M Irfan along with four unidentified accomplices gang raped them. The case was registered against the rapists on the complaint of Afshan Bibi, mother of (N).

woman tortured: Batapur police arrested three accused for torturing a woman. The victim’s husband Bashir along with his brother Shabbir and nephew Usman tortured his wife and divorced her. The accused also shaved off the woman's hair and eyebrows. Upon being informed, police arrested the three accused and put them in the lockup.

Meanwhile, Sherakot police arrested two men for torturing their female relative. The accused were identified as Nadeem, the victim’s brother-in-law and Allah Rakha, husband of the victim’s sister-in-law. The accused tortured the woman (K) and tore her clothes.

Boys traced: Johar Town Investigation police on Wednesday traced an 18-year-old boy M Rahat and 13-year-old M Hamza and handed over them to their heirs. Rahat went to Murree after getting angry with his parents and was working in a workshop. The parents of the missing boys had registered kidnapping cases at Johar Town police station. Meanwhile, Lorri Adda police arrested two bike lifters and recovered bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Mustafa and Mudassar.

Shot dead: A 32-year old man was shot dead near Paracha Colony, Shahdara Town on Wednesday. The victim identified as Kashif was found dead in a house in Paracha Colony. The unidentified person shot at him in the head and escaped unnoticed from the scene. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

Youth held: Shera Kot police arrested a youth for making obscene gestures to a woman here on Wednesday. The victim was on her way when the accused identified as Waqas made obscene gestures to her. Police arrested the accused upon receiving a complaint from the victim.

Hit to death: A 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding dumper while crossing the road near Rohi Nala in Gajjumatta area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Zubair, a resident of Kasur, died on the spot. His body was shifted to the morgue.