KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has rescheduled two international events for Pakistan.

The $10,000 CM Punjab International Open will be held from November 8-11 and the $10,000 Punjab International Open is to be held from December 8-11.

Both the events are to be held in Lahore. Each event has a draw of 32 players (16 seeds, 3 wildcards) and they are meant only for domestic players.