Waseem likely to travel to UAE tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is lucky to have avoided going to Uzbekistan before flying to Dubai for training purposes as the UAE has announced it will allow tourists fully vaccinated.

“Yes, it's good news and because of this I will now travel to the UAE most probably on Friday (tomorrow),” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Islamabad on Wednesday.

Waseem had planned to go to Uzbekistan where he had to quarantine for two weeks before flying for the UAE from there.

“I will now split my camp for the world title shot. For some time I will train in Dubai and then will go to Kazakhstan for the remaining training,” he revealed.