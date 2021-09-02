Army secure decisive lead in National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army has taken a decisive lead in the 28th National Shooting Championship being held at at Army Marksman Unit (AMU) in Jhelum.

The events of Rapid Fire Pistol, Air Pistol (W) and 3x40 Rifle (W) were held on Wednesday.

In the individual category of Air Pistol event for women, Anna Ibtisam from Army scored 793.0 points for the gold medal.

The silver medal was won by Mehwish Farhan of Navy with 784.9 points and WAPDA’s Arooj Sohail scored 761.1 points to take bronze.

In the team category of the event, Army with 1,632 points won gold, WAPDA took silver with 1,625 points, and bronze was claimed by Navy with 1,618 points.

In the individual category of Rapid Fire Pistol event, Maqbool Tabassum from WAPDA scored 631 points to win gold. Army’s Khalil Akhtar scored 629 points to claim silver and Navy’s G M Bashir scored 622 points for bronze.

In the team category of the event, Navy with 1,715 points claimed the gold medal. Army scored 1,697 points to take silver. WAPDA scored 1,571 points to grab bronze.

In the individial category of Rifle 3x40 Rifle event for women, Navy’s Nadira Raees scored 1,132 points to win gold. Nadia Saeed from Navy scored 1,115 points to take silver, and Hadeeqa Iqbal from Navy scored 1,113 points for bronze.

Army top the medals table with 13 gold, nine silver and two bronze medals. Navy with five gold, five silver, and 10 bronze medals are second. WAPDA are third with one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.