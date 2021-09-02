Inam, Inayat, Zaman leave for Italy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three leading wrestlers were scheduled to leave for Italy in the wee hours of Thursday (today) to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Series which begins in Rome on Friday (tomorrow).

The beach wrestling global hero and two-time world champion Mohammad Inam, the Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah and experienced Zaman Anwar are set to show their worth in the global event in which the world’s top wrestlers are set to vie for medals.

“Yes, we are about to leave for Karachi now and later we will fly out for Dubai before moving to Italy,” Inam told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Wednesday evening.

“I am ready and need the nation’s prayers,” he said.

Musaddiq Hussain will serve as the manager. Inam will compete in -90 kg, Zaman in +90 kg, and Inayatullah in the 70 kg.

Inam is the key hope of Pakistan for the medal. He is expected to win the title. If he does that, it will also brighten his chances of qualifying for the final world series to be held in Romania later this month.