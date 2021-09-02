Two wounded in shootings

Two people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Wednesday. According to the Surjani Town police, 37-year-old Rizwan, son of Israr Hussain, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Abdullah Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, Naeem, 45, son of Syed Fayyazul Hassan, was injured in a firing incident in Sindhi Muslim Society, the Ferozabad police said. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.