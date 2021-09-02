Protest held on Northern Bypass against land grabbing

Scores of people staged a protest on the Northern Bypass against the alleged involvement of the area’s mukhtiarkar in land grabbing.

The protesters claimed that land grabbers were illegally occupying lands in the area with the help of the mukhtiarkar. Due to the protest, commuters faced a massive traffic jam on the Northern Bypass. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and dispersed the protestors after negotiations with them.

The Manghopir police suspected that the miscreants were also among the protesters, adding that the land grabbers used innocent people to stage a protest. A case would also be registered against people who were involved in arranging the protest.