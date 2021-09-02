FIA restrained from arresting PIA’s former MD in money laundering inquiry

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting or causing harassment to the former managing director of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the FIA’s inquiry pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income and the transferring of undeclared money abroad.

The direction came on a petition of Mohammad Aijaz Haroon against the initiation of the FIA’s inquiry pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income and the transferring of undeclared money abroad.

Filing comments on the petition, the FIA’s investigating officer submitted that the FIA had initiated an inquiry in accordance with the law, and that there was sufficient material available on record that showed the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income of the

petitioner.

The IO submitted that the petitioner was accused in a case registered at the FIA Corporate Crime Circle for misusing his power, and that he was also accused in the National Accountability Bureau’s reference in Rawalpindi.

Therefore, said the officer, the aspect of obtaining funds from criminal means could not be ruled out. He requested the court to dismiss the petition because the FIA was acting in

accordance with the law.

After taking the comments on record, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha ordered the FIA to not cause harassment to or arrest the petitioner in connection with the inquiry until the next date of hearing.

The court directed the petitioner to fully cooperate with the FIA in conducting their inquiry. The bench also directed the IO to appear before the court with the relevant papers, ordering the federal law officer to argue on the point of jurisdiction of the FIA to conduct an inquiry in such matters.

The petitioner had submitted in the petition that the FIA had initiated an inquiry against him pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond his means and the transfer of undeclared money to the UK to purchase properties in his and his family members’ names.

His counsel submitted that the impugned inquiry was unlawful and ultra vires the FIA’s Act because his client was not a public servant but was engaged in private employment as an agent of the board of directors of the PIA.

He submitted that a complaint was filed by anonymous persons, and that there was nothing on record to suggest that the FIA had conducted a verification of the antecedents of the complainant or in any manner verified the authenticity of the complaint.

He also submitted that the complaint alleged that the petitioner had laundered funds without providing any specific details, but it did not suggest that he had illegally procured funds or had remitted the same towards criminal purposes.

The counsel submitted that the impugned inquiry was politically motivated because the petitioner was associated with a member of parliament and leader of a political party, and that the persons desiring to cause damage to the member of parliament were invoking all means possible to do so.

He requested the court to declare the FIA inquiry illegal and without jurisdiction as well as to restrain the agency from causing harassment or making an arrest in the impugned inquiry.