Napa honours founder president Zia Mohyeddin with title of president emeritus

The founder president and chief executive (CE) of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa), Zia Mohyeddin, was elevated on Wednesday as the president emeritus of Napa.

The veteran actor and director will continue to teach and guide the students and faculty at Napa under the new capacity. The decision to honour Moyeddin was made in a meeting of the Napa board of directors held on August 28 with Syed Jawaid Iqbal in chair. The board members unanimously recorded their deep appreciation for the invaluable services rendered by Mohyeddin from the very inception of Napa in 2005 till the next 15 years.

The board also recorded its recognition of the exceptionally high standard of education, training and production of plays by Napa since its formation. The institution has trained a large number of talented young women and men in diverse aspects of performing arts contributing actively to radio, television, theatre, music and dance.

To address challenges emerging from rapidly-changing conditions, the board also decided to initiate a process of organisational restructuring to increase clarity of responsibilities on departmental and individual levels.

To serve in the transitionary phase till the appointment of a full-time new CE of NAPA, which is expected to take place after the post is advertised and the candidates are screened, the board invited one of its members, former federal minister Javed Jabbar, to serve as the acting president of Napa with effect from September 1, till the appointment of a new full-time CE.

Accepting the invitation both as an honour and a challenge, Jabbar announced that he would not accept any financial compensation or material benefits from Napa during his tenure. Jabbar has had an extensive association with diverse aspects of the arts and media as a writer, filmmaker, broadcaster, information minister and chairman of the Central Institute of Arts and Crafts.