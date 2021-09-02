Two teenage friends sleeping inside shop crushed to death

Two teenage friends were crushed to death by a speedy trailer in Sohrab Goth on Wednesday. The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 18-year-old Arbaz, son of Saleem Bukhsh, and Abdul Jabbar, 17, son of Habib.

The Sohrab Goth police station the victims used to work at a puncture shop, and they were sleeping inside the shop. The incident took place when two speedy trailers were racing and one of them lost control and ramped into the shop, killing both the boys on the spot. The Police arrested the driver of the trailer and impounded the vehicle. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Two men drown at beach

Two men drowned while bathing in the sea at Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday. Upon receiving information, divers immediately spotted Sahil, son of Rehamuddin, and rescued him in an unconscious condition while a search operation was under way to retrieve the body of Zohaib, son of Abdul Waheed, the Mauripur police said. Sahil was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.

Woman, man found dead

A woman and a man were found dead separately at their houses in the city on Wednesday. Thirty-six-year-old Khalida, wife of Nisar Ahmed, suffered burn injuries at a house near Jogi Morr within the limits of the Shah Latif police station.

She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police said the initial investigation suggested that the woman apparently committed suicide by setting herself on fire over family disputes, while the parents of the woman showed their reservations.

Separately, 55-year-old Imran, son of Hussain, was found hanged at a house in Block 8 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the man hanged himself from a ceiling fan over family disputes.

Woman robbed by muggers

A robber opened fire at a woman when she resisted a mugging bid in the Al-Falah area, according CCTV footage of the incident that circulated on media on Wednesday.

The video shows that two armed men riding on as many motorcycles came close to the woman walking down a street and attempted to snatch a purse from her at gunpoint near the Gul Baloch Ground. The woman ran off and tried to enter one of the houses in the street after a suspect pointed at a gun at her. The suspect opened fire at the woman in order to stop her, but she luckily remained unhurt. The suspects finally snatched the purse from her and escaped.