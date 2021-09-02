FBR rolls out new WeBOC module

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully developed and rolled out a new module in WeBOC system for Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) authorization application.

This facility can be availed by the exporters after getting registered in the WeBOC system.

A new feature for this purpose has been added in the WeBOC menu 'Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) / Export Oriented Unit (EOU) / Manufacturing Bond (MB)'.

The license application, which is available in the WeBOC system, is to be filled online by the respective traders/exporters.