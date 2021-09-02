OMAP licensed as trade body

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has been licensed to work as a trade organisation for the sector, a statement said on Wednesday.

The licence was granted by the Regulator of Trade Organizations, Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO), Ministry of Commerce.

Following the grant of licence, OMAP would now be able to represent oil marketing sector on a country-wide basis.

OMAP in its statement said it wanted to be an organisation that truly represented the oil marketing industry of Pakistan locally and internationally.

“Our mission is to ensure the security and efficiency of supply of petroleum products, meet the right product needs and strive to improve the quality of these products to the Pakistani consumer,” it added.

According to the statement, OMAP and its members are guided by the laws of the Country, mutual respect and trust, commitment to conduct business with integrity, transparency and honesty whilst adhering to the highest ethical standards.