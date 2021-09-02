Stocks flatline amid rising inflation, falling rupee

Stocks ended almost unchanged on Wednesday with blue chips mostly remaining underperformers amid dismal CPI inflation and a battered rupee, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index lost 6.28 points or 0.01 percent to close at 47,413.46 points.

The index hit a day high of 47,629.20 points and a low of 47,352.54 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed flat amid dismal data on CPI inflation surging by 8.4 percent year-on-year in August 2021 and weak economic outlook.

Uncertainty over MSCI decision over PSX emerging market status next week and concerns over foreign outflows, and depreciating rupee kept the stocks subdued, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index also closed just 1.40 points or 0.01 percent up to end at 19,029.27 points.

Traded shares, however, increased 158 million shares to 536.64 million from 378.83 million. Trading value improved to Rs14.36 billion from Rs14.02 billion. Market capital grew up to Rs8.307 trillion from Rs8.290 trillion. Out of 534 companies active in the session, 307 moved higher, 207 lower, while 20 ended unchanged. Analyst Haris S Khan at Topline Securities said another range-bound session was observed at the exchange.

CPI for the month of August 2021 came in at 8.4 percent, which was in line with market estimates, he added.

Moreover, Khan said stocks of steel producers saw renewed investor interest after flat steel manufacturers increased flat steel products prices by Rs5,000/ton.

As a result ISL and ASL closed the day up 2.2 percent and 0.51 percent respectively, the Topline analyst said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs1,359.22 to Rs20,208.22 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan XD that increased by Rs85 to Rs5,650 per share.

Major decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs299 to Rs10,200 per share, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd that dropped by Rs52.12 to Rs1,772 per share.

A report of Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, said the first day of the month saw range-bound activity with sideboard scripps performing better than blue chips.

Volumes and price performance was witnessed in TPLP, TELE, WTL, and HUMNL out of which TPLP and TELE hit upper circuits and maintained that level till closing, the brokerage said.

Banks, cement, fertiliser, power, and refinery sectors ended the session in red, whereas Technology sector led the Index, it added.

Stocks that contributed positively to the index included TRG (+29 points), LUCK (+12 points), FABL (+10 points), EPCL (+9 points) and ENGRO (+8 points). Major laggards included HBL (-18 points), MCB (-15 points), MEBL (-14 points), INDU (-11 points), and PSEL (-9 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 162.28 million shares. It gained 34 paisas to close at Rs3.56 per share. Second on the turnover chart was Telecard Limited that witnessed a trade of 45.13 million shares. The stock secured Rs1.37 to settle at Rs20.83 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Global Holdings, Hum Network, Treet Corp, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Glass, TPL Properties, TPL Corp Ltd, and Yousuf Weaving.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 154.14 million shares from 117.07 million in the previous session.