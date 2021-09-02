Trade gap widens to $7.33bln in July-August

ISLAMABAD: In a worrying development, Pakistan’s trade deficit surged to $7.337 billion during July-August period of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as imports outpaced exports drastically.

The government is left with no other option but to take measures to curtail rising imports otherwise this yawning trade deficit may start posing risks to worsening current account deficit (CAD).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had projected CAD to hover around 2-3 percent of GDP, equivalent to $6 billion to $9 billion for the current fiscal year. However, independent economists like Dr Hafiz Pasha see the CAD going up to $12-13 billion for the current fiscal year.

The pace at which trade deficit has widened in just the first two months poses serious threats to the balance of payment position amid chances of stagnation of remittances from abroad.

Given the challenge, the government will have to explore whether to mobilise non-debt creating inflows to finance the CAD.

The exports of the country fetched $2.257 billion during August 2021, while imports stood at $6.333 billion in the same month so the trade deficit went up by $4.055 billion just in the first one month.

The exports stood at $2.34 billion in July 2021, while imports were standing at $5.6 billion bringing the trade deficit at $3.261 billion.

It indicated the pace of the widening of trade gap increased in the second month (August 2021) posing a serious threat to the external account of the economy.

Total exports in the first two months (July and August) clocked in at $4.597 billion, while imports at $11.934 billion, leading the total trade deficit to surge to $7.337 billion just in first two months of the current fiscal year.

The trade deficit stood at $1.74 billion in the same month (August 2020), which means it witnessed a surge by over 133 percent in just one month.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, on Wednesday said he was glad to share exports for August 2021.

According to Dawood, exports for August 2021 grew by 43 percent to $2.257 billion as compared to $1.584 billion in August 2020 (growth was affected by shipments’ delays due to heavy rains).

“The exports for August 2021 are short by $143 million of our monthly target of $2.4 billion,” the adviser said.

He urged the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target.

In the wake of rising imports, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been using exchange rate anchors by allowing depreciation of rupee against dollar in frequent manner and so far the rupee has nosedived from Rs152 to Rs167.13 against dollar in the last four months.

At a time when the foreign currency reserves had crossed $27 billion, it clearly indicates the SBP was using exchange rate depreciation as a tool to make imports expansive but so far this mechanism had failed to stop rising trends in imports.

The PTI led government had envisaged Pakistan’s made-ups exports targets ranging from $38.7 billion to $40 billion during this fiscal year.

The exports of goods and services were recorded at $31.3 billion in the last fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, including $25.3 billion exports of goods and $6 billion of services sector.