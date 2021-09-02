Economic consequences of appeasement

LAHORE: Public appeasing has kept our economy in danger. The excellent revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue is not enough to warrant continuation of wasteful subsidies.

Pakistan is a highly indebted country. We need to double our revenues to manage our current expenses and debt liabilities. Any increase in tax revenue should be utilised to reduce the debt burden. We should not waste it on subsidies or doling out undue favours.

We have problems at the governance level. The prices are generally higher due to corruption that should be curbed.

We have empowered our rulers and the bureaucracy with vast discretionary powers, but have failed to make them accountable for using those powers un-judicially. We have made rules and regulations to ensure fair play in all state affairs, but look the other way when the rules and laws are not followed.

With good governance and transparency, we could overcome most of the problems faced by the people. If people get government services without hassle and bribes, they would be more productive and well off as they would consume the time they waste on getting these services in a better way. Good governance is the best way to appease the public.

The state should strictly control power theft and corruption to reduce power rates. It should check pilferage of gas to ensure that gas distribution companies come out of the red and do not seek an increase in gas tariff.

It should divert its energies in making Pakistan a safe place for women, children and minorities. It should curb all malpractices in business and industry to ensure a level playing field for all.

This will bring general prosperity. Free meals, shelter homes and unconditional income support are measures that keep the recipients permanently in stress.

Better management at the domestic front is what we need. In agriculture, the role of middleman must be eliminated, which would ensure better returns for farmers without increasing the prices of their produce.

Planners must realise that there are some avenues where the state has no control. Petroleum and drugs are two products that we mostly import. Rates of these items would increase with increase in global rates or decline in the value of rupee against international currencies.

In drugs, we mostly managed the prices with an iron fist and without any rationale. This resulted in the disappearance of all drugs that were commercially unviable to produce. We have recently liberalised this policy, which has eased the drug shortages.

However, the basic decision is still pending that of marketing the drugs by their generic name. In the developed world, all state-run clinics and hospitals provide and prescribe drugs by generic name.

If we do that and only fix the upper price limit of a medicine, we will see prices tumbling in a few months (except for patents that are a few).

We do not have that option in case of petroleum imports because we import almost 80 percent of our fuel and energy needs. The situation would not change until we strike a huge oil reserve in the country. We must adjust the rates of petroleum products in line with the increase or decline in crude oil rates globally. We did not do that in the previous two months. This fortnight the regulator recommended almost three percent decrease in view of declining crude oil rates.

The best the government could have done was to keep the rates unchanged. The government however, opted to reduce the prices instead.

Petroleum is an import-based commodity and its price is determined by its rates in the global market, but most governments do not act rationally.

The present regime kept the petroleum rates steady for a long time and then announced a hefty increase of over Rs5 per litre in gasoline rates. It earned the wrath of public and opposition.

Still, the government continued increasing the rates in the next three months before opting to keep them steady for a few months. Public at large would not appreciate this gesture, but the state would lose billions in revenues.

It is surprising that the government did not even take into account the ever-declining value of our currency. The rupee has almost reached its lowest traded value and the slide is still on.

This means that all petroleum products would be expensive because of the high dollar value. The state has assured the exporters of the same subsidised rate of RLNG and power when the actual costs are rising.

Subsidy on power and energy will balloon because of this. The fiscal gap would further increase, thus causing more hardships in the coming years.