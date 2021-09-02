CPI inflation edges up to 8.35pc in August

ISLAMABAD: Consumer price inflation edges up to 8.35 percent year-on-year in August, almost identical to last month's number, and there were tentative signs inflation has peaked as demand led pressures seem to be contained.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.6 percent from July 2021 and 8.35 percent a year ago, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) date showed on Wednesday. In July 2021, CPI was recorded at 8.4 percent and 8.21 percent in August 2020. The government has targeted to keep inflation under eight percent in the current fiscal year of 2021/22. The core CPI reduced for urban and rural areas after excluding the food and energy components.

Urban core inflation was recorded at 6.3 percent year-on-year in August 2021 and rural by 6.2 percent against July 2021 reading of 6.9 percent for both rural, urban.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation increased by 0.6 percent in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in July 2021 and an increase of 0.6 percent in August 2020.

Urban CPI recorded at 8.3 percent year-on-year in August 2021 against 8.7 percent in July 2021. Similarly, rural inflation arrived at 8.4 percent against 8 percent in the previous month.

Food inflation was recorded at 9.96 percent, the highest increase among all the categories of the CPI basket. The increase arrived mostly from the hike in prices of tomatoes, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, milk and beans. Besides, furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges went up 9.62 percent, clothing and footwear 9.34 percent, health charges 8.47 percent, transportation charges increased by8.08 percent. Moreover, utility charges --housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel increased by 7.96 percent, hoteling 7.3 percent, recreation and culture 6.39 percent, education charges 2.94 percent and communication charges up by 2.79 percent over the corresponding month of last year.

According to the CPI bulletin, each Pakistani on average spends 34.58 percent of their income on food, followed by utility charges including housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels with 23.63 percent share. A sizable price hike was seen in these categories.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) year-on-year increased by 15.9 percent during the month under review as compared to an increase of 16.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 11.7 percent in August 2020. Interestingly, the wholesale price index (WPI) on a y-o-y basis has remained flat at 17.3 percent Agusta 2021 like the same reading in July 2021 and an increase of 3.3 percent in August 2020.

WPI inflation on month-on-month basis increased 1.2 percent in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3 percent a month earlier, and 1.3 percent increase in August 2020.

Analysts termed inflation as ‘unseen tax’ or penalty on cash holders which is dwindling purchasing power. It is gradually turning into a politically-sensitive subject, as every Pakistani is complaining of skyrocketing increase in prices of daily-use items.

Despite knowing its political cost, the government’s administrative measures are seen absent to control the runaway price-hike.

It is to be noted that CPI quotes the prices of government’s provided rate lists largly unseen in urban markets.