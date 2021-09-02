Illustrating goes for Group Three gold at ParisLongchamp

LONDON: Glorious Goodwood winner Illustrating heads to France in a belated bid for Group-race glory at ParisLongchamp on Thursday.

Successful on her racecourse debut at Catterick in early June, Karl Burke’s filly subsequently finished seventh in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot before rediscovering the winning trail in a conditions event on the Sussex Downs in late July.

A late setback robbed connections of a tilt at the Group Two Lowther Stakes over six furlongs at York last month, meaning she instead sticks to five in the Group Three Prix d’Arenberg.

Illustrating is joined by stablemate Guilded, who Burke feels should not be dismissed lightly.

Although still a maiden after five career starts, the daughter of Mastercraftsman has finished second in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley and a close-up fourth in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

She was a little disappointing on her most recent journey south for Newbury’s St Hugh’s Stakes, however.

“Guilded is an improving filly,” Burke added.

Guilded is one of two runners for the successful Nick Bradley Racing team along with the George Boughey-trained Corazon, who steps up in class after winning on her second career start at Lingfield.

The British challenge is completed by three-time winner Canonized, who has finished third behind Illustrating at Goodwood and fourth in the St Hugh’s Stakes on her last couple of outings for William Haggas.