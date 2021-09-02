Root urges England to be ‘ruthless’ against India in fourth Test

LONDON: England captain Joe Root has urged his team to produce a “ruthless” display in the fourth Test against India at the Oval starting on Thursday (today).

England’s innings and 76-run victory at Headingley last week has left the five-match series all square at 1-1.

But with wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler absent to attend the birth of his second child and concerns about the impact a gruelling schedule of three Tests in three weeks will have on their fast bowlers, England could still make as many as three changes to a winning side.

“Now is when the hard work starts,” England captain Root told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ve got to look to go even further, dig deeper and really start to go through the gears,” added Root.

“A world-class side like India, led by Virat Kohli, I expect nothing less than a response. It would be naive to think otherwise. We’ve just got ourselves back to level and, if we find ourselves ahead of the game at any stage, we must get ruthless again.”

Jonny Bairstow will replace Buttler behind the stumps, with either Dan Lawrence or Ollie Pope filling the vacancy in the middle order.

The more awkward issue for England is whether they should rest either or both James Anderson and Ollie Robinson after the new-ball duo starred at Headingley.

England coach Chris Silverwood has spoken of not wanting to “break” his quicks, but the inflexible application of a rotation policy contributed to the team’s series loss in India earlier this year.

Both Anderson and Robinson, however, have bowled more than 116 overs each in the first three games of the series, with Robinson—whose Headingley match haul of 7-81 was his best in Tests—increasingly influential in an attack missing Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Ben Stokes.

Alternative bowling options for England could include fast bowler Mark Wood, trying to overcome a shoulder injury and the recalled Chris Woakes, who could yet pay his first Test in a year if England drop fellow all-rounder Sam Curran.

A see-saw series—a rain-affected draw in Nottingham was followed by India’s 151 run-win at Lord’s before they collapsed to 78 all out at Leeds—has left Kohli adamant his side will not be “demoralised” by last week’s loss.

“If what happens in one game guarantees you the same thing in the next game, we should have smashed England again,” the India captain added.