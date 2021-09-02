The staff working at various vaccination centres is doing a wonderful job. They are quick and professional, and do not need any adulation from the people. Even when the centres face the problem of vaccine shortages, the efficiency and competence of these workers remained unquestionable. However, the management of these centres has over looked one thing – the safe disposal of used syringes.

It has been noticed that after using a syringe, the trained technician throws it in a waste paper basket, without cutting off the needles. They do not have syringe needle cutters to make the syringe ineffective for any further use. The government should set aside funds to distribute these cutters to all vaccination centres.

This issue must be treated on a priority basis. We may end up with another variant of Covid-19 or another epidemic if we don’t pay attention to the safe disposal of these syringes – since we know how some people find criminal ways of making money.

Imran A. Siddiqui

Islamabad