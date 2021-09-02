Vaccination efforts

The latest statistics show an encouraging picture of the Covid-19 vaccination status in Pakistan. On August 31, the number of vaccines administered across Pakistan was 1.59 million in a single day. The number of total vaccines administered in the country has crossed the mark of 56 million people which is over one-thirds of all adult population in the country. But this good news should not be a cause of celebration alone, as Pakistan has reported more than 100 Covid-19 deaths for a second straight day during the 24 hours on Aug 31. On Aug 30, the country had reported 118 deaths. This shows that the picture is not all rosy and requires sustained higher rates of dosage administration. If we achieve a daily number of at least two million vaccines across the country, hopefully by the end of the year we will be able to vaccinate the entire population in Pakistan.

Since the situation in Punjab and Sindh appears to be more serious, there is a need to expedite the process of vaccination and establish more walk-in centres so that everyone can get vaccinated without much hassle. There is also a need to monitor and prepare for new variants that have emerged lately. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as ‘Mu’ which the scientists first identified in Columbia in January this year. The WHO has warned the world that the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines.. Since these variants have potential properties of ‘immune escape’, they can prove to be even deadlier than the previous variants. This calls for comprehensive preparedness in Pakistan too.

Authorities in Pakistan should also keep in view the need for booster shots that the WHO has recommended for vulnerable people. According to the WHO, a third-dose booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and should not be considered a ‘luxury’ as some people have indicated. Reliable data shows a clear need for booster shots for already vaccinated people as it would further increase their immunity. As new variants tend to increase Covid-19 transmission rates, low levels of vaccination should be worrying for countries such as Pakistan. It goes without saying that our medical and paramedical staff, as well as all other hospital staff, deserve appreciation. These are our real heroes that the government must commend and identify for awards and certificates of appreciation. We must ensure that the vaccination campaign continues strongly in the country. That is the only way we can manage a level of safety from this dangerous disease.